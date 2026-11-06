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OPINION
Opinion: The UFC has a women's MMA problem, but cutting divisions isn't the fix
By Dayne Fox,8 days ago
Women’s MMA has proven its ability to produce mainstream stars. | 📷: Dave Mandel/Sherdog
Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed below are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Sherdog.com, its affiliates and sponsors or its parent company, Evolve Media. * * * Let’s start with the classic good news, bad news trope.
First, the good news: It’s rare for an Ultimate Fighting Championship Apex card to feature a potential title eliminator, but we’re fortunate to get one this weekend at UFC Vegas 124.
The bad news is that hardly anyone seems to care, including the UFC. Despite Virna Jandiroba and Tatiana Suarez being among the best at 115 pounds, they aren’t getting the main event treatment for such a high-stakes contest. Such is the state of women’s mixed martial arts today.
The UFC refuses to address the issue head-on, but women’s MMA is in a major lull. Follow enough MMA talking heads on social media and you’ll inevitably encounter someone wishing the UFC would eliminate its women’s divisions. Given the number of people who agree with them, the idea isn’t as fringe as you might think. I’m sure some of you reading this are nodding along.
Why the UFC needs new women's MMA stars rather than abandoning divisions that once produced Ronda Rousey
It isn’t as though the UFC is unaware of this, either. In the past three years, only one numbered card has been headlined by women: UFC 332 last month. Given how recent it was, I don’t think I need to remind anyone how many fans and pundits called it the worst numbered UFC event ever before it even happened. The card ultimately delivered 11 knockouts, a UFC single-event record, but that entertainment came despite what I found to be an uninspiring main event between Natalia Silva and Cong Wang.
I don’t think the UFC is right to downgrade women’s fights this way. I don’t like it at all. But I understand the business rationale given where women’s MMA currently stands. Those advocating for the UFC to abandon it altogether, however, are being foolish. Don’t they remember that one of the UFC’s biggest stars before Conor McGregor was a woman?
Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano proved women's MMA can draw mainstream attention
Ronda Rousey was a generational talent who captured mainstream attention in a way I doubt we’ll see another female MMA fighter replicate. It would be foolhardy to assume the next Rousey is around the corner. I’m not expecting that, and neither should anyone else. But is a fighter who can capture even a fifth of that attention too much to ask for? That would be a boon compared with the attention today’s top female fighters receive.
That isn’t intended as disrespect toward Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes — the top two female stars on the UFC roster, in my estimation — but they aren’t drawing viewers in droves.
Regardless of how many viewers women bring to the UFC now, history shows they can attract a substantial audience. Eliminating their divisions isn’t the answer. Promotions such as the PFL would happily scoop up the talent and benefit from doing so. Even if women’s MMA isn’t that popular at the moment, it still has an audience. Add the possibility of another Rousey or Gina Carano emerging, and there’s no way in hell the UFC abandons women’s MMA. That’s before considering the public relations nightmare such a decision would create.
Why personality, authenticity and promotion matter as much as winning in the UFC
If women’s MMA isn’t going anywhere, what can the UFC do? Push it too hard without someone fans embrace, and its detractors may resent it even more. What made fans latch onto Rousey? Winning was an obvious factor. Before Holly Holm ended her unbeaten run, Rousey had gone beyond the first round only once. But her attitude mattered, too. She wasn’t afraid to say what she thought about her opponents, and her hostility seemed genuine. Some might call that immaturity — I would — but it felt authentic and made people take notice. Even those desperate to see her lose cared about the outcome. Her looks didn’t hurt, either.
Speaking of looks, Carano was one of the first women to attract major mainstream attention in MMA. She didn’t reach Rousey’s level of fame through fighting, but she attracted enough attention to launch a Hollywood career. Rousey didn’t necessarily shy away from her sex appeal, though she didn’t make it the centerpiece of her image. Could some women on the roster use that approach? I’m not suggesting anything pornographic, of course. But using sex appeal to attract male viewers, then letting the fighting keep their attention, is a promotional option. A fighter’s own sexual orientation need not determine whom she markets herself to.
The UFC must give its female fighters a reason for fans to care
Everyone has different talents, gifts and boundaries, so that approach won’t suit everyone. Nor is it the only way to get attention. Authenticity helped Rousey, but it isn’t a prerequisite for building an audience. Just ask Chael Sonnen, Colby Covington or Josh Hokit. Hokit’s performances have earned him a title shot just over a year into his UFC career, while his trash talk has helped keep him in the spotlight. Next week, he headlines ahead of Harrison and Nunes. Even people who dislike him may tune in hoping someone forcefully shuts his mouth. As the television show “Dynasty” taught us, viewers enjoy seeing a villain get slapped, too.
I understand that these suggestions would push many women far outside their comfort zones. In my experience, growth often requires that. Rousey’s unwillingness to change her approach after losing her title remains, to me, a cautionary example. Given how stale women’s MMA feels right now, fighters willing to try something different could separate themselves from the pack. After all, success rarely comes cheaply.