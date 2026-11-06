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UFC
Mehemmedali Osmanli reportedly books UFC debut despite ‘TUF 34’ loss
By Sayan Nag,8 days ago
“The Ultimate Fighter” finalist Mehemmedali Osmanli has reportedly locked in his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut despite losing in the reality series’ final.
Osmanli will face Pavel Andrusca in a bantamweight clash at UFC Saudi Arabia on Dec. 5 in Riyadh, according to Nolan King.
Mehemmedali Osmanli is reportedly set to face Pavel Andrusca in UFC debut in Riyadh
Osmanli (11-2) took on Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu in the bantamweight finals of “TUF 34” this past September. He suffered a disqualification loss after landing an illegal knee to Uulu’s head while the latter was grounded. However, the finish was marred by controversy as Uulu initially appeared to be defending himself, but went limp as soon as the referee intervened.
Osmanli has finished nine of his 11 career wins and was on a nine-fight win streak before the disqualification loss on “TUF.”
Meanwhile, Andrusca (9-0) defeated Nathaniel Wood via unanimous decision in his short-notice UFC debut in September. While the undefeated Moldovan moved up to featherweight for his UFC debut, he will drop back down to bantamweight for his sophomore Octagon outing. He’s finished seven of his nine professional fights.
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