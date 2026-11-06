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UFC

Israel Adesanya feels better than ever after leaving City Kickboxing

By Sayan Nag,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RcRTT_1GoWhswf00

Israel Adesanya has switched up his training environment.

Adesanya trained at City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand, since 2010. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion, now on a four-fight losing skid, parted ways with CKB this past May. Ahead of his Octagon return, Adesanya opened up about his new team.

Israel Adesanya addresses City Kickboxing exit: ‘Best I’ve felt in a very long time’


Adesanya hasn’t disclosed why he left CKB, but claims he feels better than he has in a long time after leaving the gym and building his own team.

“I can truly say, with my departure from my old gym, CKB, and now building the team that I have and training specifically for me, this is the best I’ve felt in a very long time, for real,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel.

Since losing the 185-pound title to Sean Strickland in 2023, Adesanya (24-6) has suffered stoppage losses to Dricus Du Plessis, Nassourdine Imavov and Joe Pyfer. He is rumored to be headlining UFC Saudi Arabia against Sharabutdin Magomedov (17-1) on Dec. 5 in Riyadh, though the promotion has yet to confirm the matchup.

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