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UFC
Israel Adesanya feels better than ever after leaving City Kickboxing
By Sayan Nag,8 days ago
Israel Adesanya has switched up his training environment.
Adesanya trained at City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand, since 2010. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion, now on a four-fight losing skid, parted ways with CKB this past May. Ahead of his Octagon return, Adesanya opened up about his new team.
Israel Adesanya addresses City Kickboxing exit: ‘Best I’ve felt in a very long time’
Adesanya hasn’t disclosed why he left CKB, but claims he feels better than he has in a long time after leaving the gym and building his own team.
“I can truly say, with my departure from my old gym, CKB, and now building the team that I have and training specifically for me, this is the best I’ve felt in a very long time, for real,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel.
Since losing the 185-pound title to Sean Strickland in 2023, Adesanya (24-6) has suffered stoppage losses to Dricus Du Plessis, Nassourdine Imavov and Joe Pyfer. He is rumored to be headlining UFC Saudi Arabia against Sharabutdin Magomedov (17-1) on Dec. 5 in Riyadh, though the promotion has yet to confirm the matchup.