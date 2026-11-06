undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UFC
Shem Rock expected more from UFC after fighting injured
By Sayan Nag,9 days ago
Shaqueme"Shem" Rock believes the Ultimate Fighting Championship didn’t repay the favors he did for the promotion.
Rock was released from the UFC after losing to Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady at UFC London this past March, taking his promotional record to 0-2. The Englishman admits he didn’t expect a UFC release and thought he would be offered at least one more bout, since he fought Al-Selwady injured.
Why Shem Rock thought accepting the UFC London fight would earn him another opportunity
Despite the injury, Rock accepted the Al-Selwady fight, hoping the UFC would repay him with another bout. However, he has now moved on as he understands it’s a cutthroat industry.
“I was surprised; I was thinking I was at least gonna get one more,” Rock told Home of Fight. “Especially the last one, I didn’t really want to do UFC London; I was injured. I felt like I went above and beyond. I felt like I should’ve just stayed on the bench; I thought it was a, ‘You scratch my back, I scratch yours,’ kind of deal. I don’t cry over spilled milk. I get it, it’s a cutthroat industry. It’s more about what you’ve done for me recently; it is what it is. I’m making no excuses; I’m moving forward.”
A heavyweight title fight headlines PFL Dubai: Tune in on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. ET on the ESPN app.
Rock (11-3-1) has now found a new home in the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old is scheduled to make his promotional debut against Connor Hughes at PFL Dubai on Nov. 14 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
3