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UFC

Shem Rock expected more from UFC after fighting injured

By Sayan Nag,

9 days ago

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Shaqueme"Shem" Rock believes the Ultimate Fighting Championship didn’t repay the favors he did for the promotion.

Rock was released from the UFC after losing to Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady at UFC London this past March, taking his promotional record to 0-2. The Englishman admits he didn’t expect a UFC release and thought he would be offered at least one more bout, since he fought Al-Selwady injured.

Why Shem Rock thought accepting the UFC London fight would earn him another opportunity


Despite the injury, Rock accepted the Al-Selwady fight, hoping the UFC would repay him with another bout. However, he has now moved on as he understands it’s a cutthroat industry.

“I was surprised; I was thinking I was at least gonna get one more,” Rock told Home of Fight. “Especially the last one, I didn’t really want to do UFC London; I was injured. I felt like I went above and beyond. I felt like I should’ve just stayed on the bench; I thought it was a, ‘You scratch my back, I scratch yours,’ kind of deal. I don’t cry over spilled milk. I get it, it’s a cutthroat industry. It’s more about what you’ve done for me recently; it is what it is. I’m making no excuses; I’m moving forward.”

A heavyweight title fight headlines PFL Dubai: Tune in on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. ET on the ESPN app.

Rock (11-3-1) has now found a new home in the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old is scheduled to make his promotional debut against Connor Hughes at PFL Dubai on Nov. 14 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

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