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UFC
Ilia Topuria reveals who he wants to fight next in the UFC
By Sayan Nag,8 days ago
Ilia Topuria is eyeing a longtime foe for his Octagon return.
The former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship titleholder recently said he plans to return to competition around April 2027. In a new interview, “El Matador” addressed his defeat to Justin Gaethje and revealed who he wants to fight next.
Ilia Topuria discusses retirement before calling out Paddy Pimblett
Topuria labeled his loss to Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 the “worst day” of his career and even hinted at retirement before turning his attention to Paddy Pimblett. They have a long-running, bitter rivalry that began with Pimblett’s insensitive comments about Topuria’s home country, Georgia.
“I’ve been in the worst situation a fighter can be in,” Topuria told Spanish outlet ABC Diario. “I have seen the worst day of my job. What’s worse than that, dying? I've achieved everything, and after this fight, what else? Maybe I'll even retire. From April onwards is when we’re considering the return… Paddy, Paddy, Paddy. I eat him like a sausage, which he is.”
UFC CEO Dana White has also hinted at Topuria’s return timeline, saying the promotion is actively working on his next matchup, targeted for next year.
“He'll be back in 2027,” White told Jim Rome. “We're working on that too.”
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