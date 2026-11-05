Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
UFC

Billy Elekana wants to be UFC's next Charles Oliveira, targets twister

By Sourav Chakraborty,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itX9l_1Go2ZW5c00

Billy Elekana wants to become the Charles Oliveira of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s light heavyweight division by building a reputation for submission finishes.

Elekana is coming off back-to-back submission wins and hopes to extend that run against Lucas Fernando at UFC Vegas 124.

Billy Elekana seeks a third straight submission win against Lucas Fernando at the UFC's Nov. 7 Las Vegas event


Speaking at UFC media day ahead of the matchup, Elekana explained that he is still relatively new to grappling.

“I’m trying to be the Charles Oliveira of the light heavyweight division, so I’m trying to get a lot of subs,” Elekana said. “Submissions are something that I just started learning. I just got into grappling at the beginning of my pro career, so it’s still all kind of new to me.”

The 31-year-old credited coaches Ronny Markes and Marcelo Nunez with laying the foundation for his ground game.

Elekana also identified the submission he hopes to land against Fernando: “A twister. I’m looking for a twister in this fight.”

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
1

Comments