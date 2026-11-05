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UFC
Billy Elekana wants to be UFC's next Charles Oliveira, targets twister
By Sourav Chakraborty,6 days ago
Billy Elekana wants to become the Charles Oliveira of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s light heavyweight division by building a reputation for submission finishes.
Elekana is coming off back-to-back submission wins and hopes to extend that run against Lucas Fernando at UFC Vegas 124.
Billy Elekana seeks a third straight submission win against Lucas Fernando at the UFC's Nov. 7 Las Vegas event
Speaking at UFC media day ahead of the matchup, Elekana explained that he is still relatively new to grappling.
“I’m trying to be the Charles Oliveira of the light heavyweight division, so I’m trying to get a lot of subs,” Elekana said. “Submissions are something that I just started learning. I just got into grappling at the beginning of my pro career, so it’s still all kind of new to me.”
The 31-year-old credited coaches Ronny Markes and Marcelo Nunez with laying the foundation for his ground game.
Elekana also identified the submission he hopes to land against Fernando: “A twister. I’m looking for a twister in this fight.”
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