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UFC
Dana White awaits Justin Gaethje decision on Alexander Volkanovski fight
By Sourav Chakraborty,6 days ago
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is waiting for Justin Gaethje to decide whether he will continue fighting, with a potential champion-versus-champion matchup against Alexander Volkanovski among the options.
UFC CEO Dana White is open to the matchup after Volkanovski expressed interest in another lightweight title bid. Gaethje has yet to announce his plans after winning the undisputed 155-pound championship against Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 in June.
Dana White says Justin Gaethje's future remains uncertain as Alexander Volkanovski eyes another UFC lightweight title shot
Speaking on “The Jim Rome Show,” White praised the reigning featherweight champion but said Gaethje’s future remains unresolved.
“I would pretty much do anything for Alexander Volkanovski at this point in his career,” White said. “Great guy, great athlete, great champion. The big question is: what does Justin Gaethje wanna do?”
“Justin, coming off this unbelievable win at the White House. He’s an incredible athlete too; what does he wanna do next? I don’t know yet… We’re talking to him, but we’ll figure it out. He’s going to have to pull the trigger one way or another,” he continued.
Volkanovski has acknowledged that Arman Tsarukyan deserves the next lightweight title shot. He has also expressed willingness to face Tsarukyan for a vacant championship if Gaethje retires.