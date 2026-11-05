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UFC
UFC could expand to HBO, TNT as TKO explores wider distribution
By Sourav Chakraborty,5 days ago
The Ultimate Fighting Championship could expand its programming to HBO and other networks as its media partner explores ways to reach a larger audience.
TKO Group Holdings President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro said discussions are underway with Skydance about using its expanded media portfolio to increase the UFC’s reach. Paramount-Skydance completed its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on Oct. 6, bringing HBO and TNT under the same corporate umbrella as Paramount+ and CBS.
TKO executive Mark Shapiro says discussions with Skydance include HBO, TNT, Paramount+ and CBS
“We’re in conversation as we speak with Skydance about the best way to maximize audience across the Skydance platform,” Shapiro said during TKO’s earnings call Wednesday.
Shapiro identified several platforms that could play a role in the UFC’s distribution strategy.
“We will be maximizing HBO, TNT, Paramount+, CBS, all in the name of expanding eyeballs, expanding viewership, growing audience, and increasing engagement,” Shapiro added. “We are fully aligned strategically with Skydance and, frankly, they made a huge investment in UFC, and we want to see that we help them maximize their returns.”
The UFC’s seven-year, $7.7 billion U.S. media rights agreement with Paramount began in January 2026, replacing its partnership with ESPN. The deal moved UFC events to Paramount+, with select numbered events also airing on CBS, and eliminated separate pay-per-view charges in the United States.
No specific plans or launch dates for UFC programming on HBO or TNT have been announced.