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UFC
Conor McGregor plans bare-knuckle move after final UFC contract fight
By Sourav Chakraborty,6 days ago
Conor McGregor says he plans to move to bare-knuckle fighting after completing his Ultimate Fighting Championship contract.
The former two-division champion says he has one fight remaining on his deal and intends to make it his final UFC appearance.
Speaking with Spitfire Gym Berlin while attending the Hype Italy event, McGregor expressed enthusiasm for competing without gloves.
Conor McGregor says he has one UFC fight remaining and wants to compete in bare-knuckle boxing rather than retire
“Bare knuckle; I really enjoy bare knuckle fighting,” McGregor said. “I don’t think there’s any chance of a boring fight in bare knuckle. Now, I am a mixed martial artist, maybe I’m just saying this because I had a bad time out the last time?”
“Good MMA, really good MMA is hard to beat. But bare knuckle is very exciting, very dangerous, and it takes more courage for me, I think, to get in. So, I’m looking forward to a bare knuckle fight, myself,” he added.
“The Notorious” said leaving the UFC would not mean retiring from combat sports.
“Big chance! Big chance! I’m gonna lay off my gloves in that octagon for my final UFC contract, but not to retire; to announce bare knuckle!”
The 38-year-old acquired an ownership stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2024. He also joked about the physical risks of fighting without gloves.
“Eh, teeth come and go! Just like a nose, it means nothing!” McGregor added. “You can get new teeth!”
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