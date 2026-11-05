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Fedor Emelianenko, Islam Makhachev honored as sambo ambassadors
By Sourav Chakraborty,6 days ago
Fedor Emelianenko and Islam Makhachev received ceremonial credentials recognizing their roles as sambo ambassadors on Nov. 5 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
International Sambo Federation (FIAS) President Vasily Shestakov presented both fighters with symbolic credentials in the form of statuettes ahead of the 50th World Sambo Championships, scheduled for Nov. 6-8 in the Uzbek capital. The credentials recognize their responsibility to represent and promote the sport internationally.
Fedor Emelianenko and Islam Makhachev receive ceremonial credentials ahead of the 50th World Sambo Championships in Uzbekistan
Emelianenko is a four-time combat sambo world champion, while Makhachev also won a world title in the discipline. Both went on to become champions in mixed martial arts.
The two Russian fighters are scheduled to attend the tournament as guests of honor alongside other former sambo champions.
Emelianenko was the sport’s first official global ambassador and has promoted it for years. Makhachev received the honorary title in February 2026.