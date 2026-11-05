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UFC
Dana White admits he may have made Josh Hokit's UFC rise harder
By Sourav Chakraborty,6 days ago
Dana White says he may have made Josh Hokit’s path to an Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight title shot more difficult because he disliked some of the unbeaten contender’s comments.
Hokit (10-0) is now set to challenge Ciryl Gane (14-2) for the heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 334 on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Dana White says Josh Hokit's comments may have influenced his matchmaking before the Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 334
Speaking on “The Jim Rome Show,” the UFC CEO acknowledged that he had overlooked Hokit, who earned his title opportunity by beating every opponent put in front of him.
“Hokit (vs. Gane) was the fight to make,” White said. “Hokit has been overlooked the entire time, not only by the fans and media, but by me. I didn't like some of the things he said, so I might have threw some tough guys at him, and he passed every test, and here he is.”
“The Incredible Hok” has won three fights in 2026. He defeated Denzel Freeman before earning a unanimous decision over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327 in April. He then stopped former title challenger Derrick Lewis by second-round technical knockout at UFC Freedom 250 in June.
White said Hokit’s performances left no doubt that he deserved the opportunity.
“Like him or hate him, he fought his way to the top, and there's no denying that this guy deserves this title shot and belongs there,” White added.
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