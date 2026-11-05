undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UFC
Islam Makhachev gave UFC no reason for January exit, Prates' manager says
By Sourav Chakraborty,6 days ago
Carlos Prates’ manager, Lucas Lutkus, says Islam Makhachev declined a proposed January title defense against the Brazilian without explaining his decision to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Prates was expected to challenge Makhachev for the undisputed welterweight championship at UFC 336 on Jan. 30, 2027, in Toronto. Instead, he will face Michael Morales for the interim title.
Lucas Lutkus says the UFC was frustrated after Islam Makhachev declined a proposed Carlos Prates title fight
Speaking to MMA Fighting, Lutkus said the UFC had told Prates’ team to prepare for Makhachev and that the Brazilian immediately accepted.
“Islam said at the press conference that he wanted to fight before Ramadan,” Lutkus said, “And the UFC had already told us that the plan was to have this fight at the first numbered event in January. ‘Get ready for that date.’”
Lutkus said the UFC later informed him that Makhachev would not be ready for January.
“The UFC called me last Tuesday and said, ‘Islam is out,’” Lutkus said. “I asked if it was an injury, and they said Islam hadn’t given them a reason. He had only said he wouldn’t be ready for January.”
The change caught Prates’ camp off guard, Lutkus said, particularly after Makhachev had publicly expressed a desire to fight before Ramadan and indicated that Prates deserved a title shot.
“I don’t think even the UFC really knows what happened,” Lutkus said. “Anyway, something made him change his mind. I’m not naive enough to think Islam Makhachev is afraid to fight Carlos Prates, but something made him change his mind.”
Lutkus also said the promotion was unhappy with Makhachev’s decision.
“The UFC doesn’t know either, and that’s why they were a little upset with Islam,” Lutkus said.