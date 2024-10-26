Open in App
    • Sherdog

    Francis Ngannou Responds to UFC CEO Dana White

    By Sayan Nag,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16IDWA_0wNEg3Di00



    Francis Ngannou recently went off on Dana White in response to the Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO’s recent comments.

    Ngannou exited the UFC in January 2023 over failed contract negotiations. “The Predator” had certain demands, including the freedom to compete in boxing simultaneously, health insurance for fighters and other stipulations to which the UFC didn’t agree.

    Ngannou joined the Professional Fighters League soon after and was also made the chairman of PFL Africa. Ngannou made his promotional debut against 2023 heavyweight champ Renan Ferreira at PFL “Battle of the Giants” last weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ngannou displayed a well-rounded skillset in taking Ferreira to the ground early and pounding him out to earn a first-round stoppage.


    However, White didn’t have any words of appreciation for Ngannou’s PFL title win. During a recent Power Slap press conference, White said no one wants to fight in the PFL except Ngannou. He also said that the Cameroonian is all about money and that he could have earned more staying in the UFC.



    Ngannou subsequently responded to White’s comments, criticizing the UFC president for being unable to bury the hatchet with him. While Ngannou claims to have gotten over the feud with White, he can’t understand the latter’s obsession with him. The former UFC champ also claimed that his former employers are yet to pay him dues for his wins over
    Ciryl Gane and Stipe Miocic .

    "Dana is trying to make things up to buy a good face in the position that he has lost,” Ngannou told MMAonSiriusXM. “Dana have lost in this situation, and the only thing is that he can't understand it. I won everything. I left… almost two years, and the guy is still out there... He can't live without it. He can't handle me regardless of everything that happened. I'm not about him. I went out there, did a fight, great fight for my son's memory. But the guy can't stand [it]. I don't know what is his problem, man.

    "But, he can make everything up as he wants. That's his problem. I think he needs to make peace with yourself. You could have just say we didn't find an agreement or something… 'We couldn't come to a deal, but good luck to him.' That's it. 'Good for him'. And we continue our life. What's the problem here? But I think the problem is that, he can't handle this loss. I'm sure he been praying for my downfall, then I'm just keep doing my thing, rising, since I left the UFC, in any senses, I'm more than what I was. And which money is he talking about? The money that he owes me?"

