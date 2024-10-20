Open in App
    Daniel Pineda Announces Retirement After Battle Against Darren Elkins

    By Sayan Nag,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLlLM_0wEZ7EYq00



    Daniel Pineda put on a memorable performance at UFC Vegas 99 before retiring from MMA.

    Pineda opened the main card against fellow veteran Darren Elkins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday. The featherweights left everything inside the Octagon in a “Fight of the Night”-winning performance, setting the bar high for the rest of the card.


    Elkins survived multiple guillotine attempts from Pineda to eventually earn a unanimous decision win. Pineda laid down his gloves inside the Octagon after the result was announced, prompting UFC commentator Paul Felder to allow him to have a say on the mic. “The Pit” announced his retirement after a career spanning more than a decade and a half.

    “Guys that was my last one man… We were some dogs in here,” Pineda said. “It’s my third one straight. F—k it dude, I’m done. I’m done guys. Thank you Elkins for this bad ass fight.”

    Pineda retires from the sport with a 28-17 professional record and a 5-8 record with one no contest in the UFC. The 39-year-old 4oz. Fight Club representative lost his last three Octagon appearances.
