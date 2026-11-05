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Sherborn

📢 Sherborn hiring paid Community Ambassadors for 2026–2027

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HgTZ_1GoAW57000

📢 Paid Community Ambassador roles for Sherborn residents

The Town of Sherborn is looking for local residents to serve as Community Ambassadors to help the Town improve how it communicates with the community.

Key details:

  • Timeframe: November 2026 – June 2027
  • Time commitment: 5–15 hours per month
  • Pay: $125 per month, paid monthly
  • Eligibility: Sherborn residents

If you live in Sherborn and want to help the Town share information more effectively, this is a paid way to get involved and stay connected with what’s happening locally.

More Info: Sherborn is seeking Community Ambassadors! • Sherb...

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