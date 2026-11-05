📢 Sherborn hiring paid Community Ambassadors for 2026–2027

📢 Paid Community Ambassador roles for Sherborn residents

The Town of Sherborn is looking for local residents to serve as Community Ambassadors to help the Town improve how it communicates with the community.

Key details:

Timeframe: November 2026 – June 2027

Time commitment: 5–15 hours per month

Pay: $125 per month , paid monthly

, paid monthly Eligibility: Sherborn residents

If you live in Sherborn and want to help the Town share information more effectively, this is a paid way to get involved and stay connected with what’s happening locally.