🏛️ Sherborn GPC: wells, drought, and 194 Lowland 40B review

🏛️ Sherborn GPC to discuss wells, drought, and 40B project

The Groundwater Protection Committee (GPC) will meet by Zoom on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 7:30 PM. The meeting will start with roll call, review of the agenda, and a vote on the September 16, 2026 meeting minutes. The chair may add late‑breaking topics and take items out of order.

A big part of the meeting is the regular update on Sherborn’s public and private wells. The committee will talk about:

Water quality, including PFAS and nitrate in well water

and in well water Water quantity (how much water is available)

They will also review MassDEP Chapter 21E hazardous waste sites and any new contamination in or near Sherborn that could affect groundwater or surface water.

Development projects with possible groundwater impacts are on the agenda, including Meadowbrook Commons and Coolidge Crossing. The GPC will also look at the latest Massachusetts drought update. As of the October 9, 2026 public meeting of the MA Drought Management Task Force, Sherborn (in the Northeast region) is at Level 2 – Significant Drought.

Other standing items include:

GPC public outreach efforts

Updates from the Town Water Commissioners

Updates from the Interim North Sherborn Water & Sewer District Commission

Ideas for new topics on future GPC agendas

New business includes committee membership changes. The GPC will discuss:

A new GPC appointee to the Land Acquisition Committee and how that appointment is moving forward

and how that appointment is moving forward The need for a new Elderly Housing Committee appointee to the GPC, and the resulting vacancy on the GPC

A major item is an update on a proposed Holliston Chapter 40B project at 194 Lowland Street. This is a 250‑unit multifamily rental plan with a 48,060 gallon per day MassDEP‑regulated on‑site wastewater treatment facility and subsurface effluent disposal system. It would be next to Bogastow Brook, the Sherborn border, and a Zone 2 public water supply area.

There will also be:

A report from the AEHS 2026 conference , focusing on PFAS in residential septic systems and private wells

, focusing on PFAS in residential septic systems and private wells Discussion with the Department of Public Works about irrigation wells at Laurel Fields

about A joint Board of Health–GPC grant application to the Massachusetts Rural Health Transformation Program for a Sherborn Residential Wells Screening Program for nitrate and PFAS

The committee will set its next meeting for either Wednesday, December 9, 2026 or January 13, 2027, both at 7:30 PM, then adjourn.

Residents can join the Zoom meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81928161066 using Meeting ID 819 2816 1066.