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🚌 Shepherdsville KY Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Shepherdsville’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and staying on the move. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Shepherdsville, KY.
CDL A Truck Driver
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Haul spirits, ingredients, and packaging between plants, warehouses, and distribution partners. You’ll use your CDL A, follow DOT rules, and work closely with production and logistics in a fast-paced setting.
Fleet Mechanic
- Employer: Hembree Transport Inc
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $240–$275 per day
Keep a busy fleet running with diagnostics, repairs, and routine maintenance on trucks and heavy equipment. This role is great if you have 2+ years of automotive repair, like hands-on work, and want benefits like 401(k), health insurance, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Route Driver
- Employer: FusionSite Services (Bullitt Septic)
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Service and deliver portable toilets and handwash stations on a set route, working mostly on your own and staying active all day. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability coverage, 401(k), and PTO.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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