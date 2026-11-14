Shepherdsville’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and staying on the move. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Shepherdsville, KY.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Shepherdsville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Haul spirits, ingredients, and packaging between plants, warehouses, and distribution partners. You’ll use your CDL A, follow DOT rules, and work closely with production and logistics in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Hembree Transport Inc

Location: Shepherdsville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $240–$275 per day

Keep a busy fleet running with diagnostics, repairs, and routine maintenance on trucks and heavy equipment. This role is great if you have 2+ years of automotive repair, like hands-on work, and want benefits like 401(k), health insurance, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: FusionSite Services (Bullitt Septic)

Location: Shepherdsville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Service and deliver portable toilets and handwash stations on a set route, working mostly on your own and staying active all day. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability coverage, 401(k), and PTO.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.