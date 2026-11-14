Two very sweet cats in Shepherdsville, KY are looking for new families. Both are being rehomed by private owners and have no adoption fee, just a hope for safe, loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $0

Location: For Adoption By Private Owner (Shepherdsville, KY)

Personality & behavior:

This handsome tuxedo boy was rescued from a Taco Bell parking lot and is now safe indoors. His face may look a little grumpy, but his foster says he is “one of the sweetest cats” they’ve ever met. He is very affectionate, loves attention, rubs on people, jumps into laps, and even gives kisses. He weighs about 11.5 lbs and has no microchip.

Other pets:

He met a large dog and immediately rubbed on him and purred. He did get anxious when the dog became overly excited, so a calmer dog or slow introductions would be best. He has also been around other cats (intro still in progress per description).

If you’re looking for a loving lap cat who soaks up affection, tacocat could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet tacocat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Adult (older cat)

Adult (older cat) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan / Fawn Tabby

Tan / Fawn Tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Location: For Adoption By Private Owner (Shepherdsville, KY)

Personality & lifestyle:

Mrs.Kitty is an older, very cuddly indoor-only cat who loves to lounge and snuggle. Her owner says she is sweet, loving, and a great snuggle buddy who enjoys spending most of her time cuddling and relaxing.

Home habits & supplies:

She is particular about her litter box being clean and smelling good and has been using Catit pea husk litter (dust-free, lightly vanilla-scented). She has not been declawed. She has lived in a smoke-free home and previously lived around other cats with a former owner. She will come with all of her belongings, including her litter, food, litter box, and other supplies mentioned in the listing.

If you want a calm, cozy companion who loves to curl up with you, Mrs.Kitty would be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Mrs.Kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Shepherdsville, KY, please consider opening your home to one of these loving cats, or share their links with friends and neighbors. A quick share could be the reason they find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter or private owner directly for the most up-to-date information.