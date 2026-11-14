Shepherdsville’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these local logistics roles are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Shepherdsville, KY

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

This lead role is hands-on in the warehouse, handling packages, inventory control, and shipping while helping coordinate the work of others. You’ll use forklifts, RF scanners, and a warehouse management system, with excellent weekly pay, 401(k), and medical, dental, and vision after a waiting period.

Employer: Kuehne+Nagel

Location: Shepherdsville, KY

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Part of a competitive total rewards package (exact pay not listed)

Lead a warehouse team for a global logistics company, Monday–Friday with multiple shifts. You’ll supervise staff, drive safety and KPIs, work with WMS, and support continuous improvement, with access to health benefits, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and incentive pay for eligible roles.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Shepherdsville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Support Best Buy’s online orders by managing data, reports, and direct-to-customer shipments. This role is more clerical than physical, with work in a warehouse office setting plus employee discounts, retirement resources, and paid time off.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.