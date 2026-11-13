Shepherdsville’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, with solid options whether you want hands-on work or a skilled engineering role.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Shepherdsville, KY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.55–$19.55 per hour, paid weekly

Fast-paced, physical warehouse job loading, unloading, and sorting packages – like getting paid to work out. Comes with tuition reimbursement ($5,250/year), PTO, medical/dental/vision, employee discounts, and paid parental leave, plus flexible shifts and overtime after 40 hours.

Employer: UPS

Location: Shepherdsville, KY

Type: Full-time, permanent

Schedule: Monday–Thursday, 6:00am–4:30pm

Hands-on role doing manual work within set procedures at a Fortune Global 500 company. Good fit if you like steady hours, a four-day workweek, and want to grow skills inside a large, stable employer.

Employer: Magna International – Magna Seating

Location: Shepherdsville, KY

Type: Full-time, regular/permanent

Engineering role in automotive seating manufacturing, focused on supplier performance, PPAP, APQP, audits, and quality systems (IATF 16949, ISO 14001). Great for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years in quality who wants a mix of problem-solving, customer/supplier interaction, and system leadership.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.