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🏭 Shepherdsville Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
Shepherdsville’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, with solid options whether you want hands-on work or a skilled engineering role.
Package Handler - Part Time (Warehouse like)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.55–$19.55 per hour, paid weekly
Fast-paced, physical warehouse job loading, unloading, and sorting packages – like getting paid to work out. Comes with tuition reimbursement ($5,250/year), PTO, medical/dental/vision, employee discounts, and paid parental leave, plus flexible shifts and overtime after 40 hours.
Service Associate II (Mon–Thurs, 6am–4:30pm)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Schedule: Monday–Thursday, 6:00am–4:30pm
Hands-on role doing manual work within set procedures at a Fortune Global 500 company. Good fit if you like steady hours, a four-day workweek, and want to grow skills inside a large, stable employer.
Quality Engineer
- Employer: Magna International – Magna Seating
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- Type: Full-time, regular/permanent
Engineering role in automotive seating manufacturing, focused on supplier performance, PPAP, APQP, audits, and quality systems (IATF 16949, ISO 14001). Great for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years in quality who wants a mix of problem-solving, customer/supplier interaction, and system leadership.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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