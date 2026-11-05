🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Around Shepherdsville

Shepherdsville has a few solid building and grounds roles open right now, from entry-level cleaning to skilled maintenance work at busy travel centers.

Employer: Pilot Flying J / Pilot Company

Pilot Flying J / Location: Shepherdsville, KY

Pay: $12.50 – $18.23 per hour

Type: Part-time

This role keeps the travel center clean and welcoming: cleaning restrooms and showers, handling towels, taking out trash, and doing light repairs. Weekly pay, fuel discount, free daily meals, and access to low-cost health plans for full-time roles make this a good fit if you want steady hours and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: RaceTrac

Location: RT2611 – 145 Alpha Way, Shepherdsville, KY 40165

Type: Full-time

This is a hands-on maintenance job for someone with strong repair skills. You’ll handle building upkeep, pressure washing, trash, and general maintenance (HVACR, electrical, plumbing, foodservice equipment, and fuel systems) to keep the travel center running 24/7. Best for folks with several years of maintenance experience who want a stable, full-time role.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.