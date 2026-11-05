🚔 Shepherdsville KY Public Safety Jobs – Multiple $18/hr Roles

Security work is steady in Shepherdsville, especially around the big logistics and distribution hubs. If you like staying alert, being on your feet, and helping people feel safe, these could be a good fit.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Shepherdsville, KY

Salary: $18.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Unarmed

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

This role focuses on patrolling loading docks, trailer yards, parking areas, and access points at a logistics site. Good if you want a steady weekday daytime schedule, lots of walking, and clear routines while helping keep people and property safe.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Shepherdsville, KY

Salary: $18.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Unarmed

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Here you’ll escort and patrol around loading areas, parking lots, and entry points, watching for access issues and safety concerns. Great if you prefer later shifts, steady hours, and a mix of customer service and active patrol work.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.