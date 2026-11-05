🏥 Shepherdsville KY Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings

Shepherdsville’s healthcare scene is steady and growing, with options from travel therapy to big-name retail pharmacy and clinical training spots.

Here are several solid openings in Shepherdsville, KY right now:

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Jackson Therapy Partners Location: Shepherdsville, KY

Shepherdsville, KY Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , 5x8s)

(13-week contract, , 5x8s) Pay: $2,077 per week (with tax-free stipend portion to be confirmed)

(with tax-free stipend portion to be confirmed) Why it’s appealing: Outpatient travel PT with day shifts, full medical benefits, 401k match, housing options, and travel/license reimbursement. Great if you want steady pay while exploring the Louisville area and nearby outdoor spots.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Shepherdsville, KY (retail pharmacy)

Shepherdsville, KY (retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time , ~ 40 hours/week

, ~ Pay Range: $16.50 – $25.00 per hour

Application window closes: 01/04/2027

Why it’s appealing: Front-line pharmacy role with clear training, stable hours, and a big-company benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options). Good fit if you like patient contact, problem-solving, and a path to grow in pharmacy.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Shepherdsville, KY (dialysis clinic setting)

Shepherdsville, KY (dialysis clinic setting) Type: Part-time / Internship / Clinical Placement

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Hands-on renal nutrition experience under a Registered Dietitian, including patient interviews, diet prescriptions, and care plans. Ideal if you’re in a Dietetic Internship or Coordinated Program and want real-world dialysis exposure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.