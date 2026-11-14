📢 Donate to Shenandoah’s Blue Santa Gift Drive

Blue Santa is back to bring holiday joy to local families who are struggling this year. The Shenandoah Police Department is partnering with the Montgomery County Women’s Center for the 2026 Blue Santa Gift Drive.

Drive kick-off: Monday, November 16, 2026

Donation deadline: Wednesday, December 16, 2026

What to give: New, unwrapped gifts for children and families

Where to drop off:

Shenandoah Police Department Lobby (inside City Hall) Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday–Friday Please do not leave donations at the door after hours or during holiday closures.

(inside City Hall) Or bring gifts to Lighting of the Angels, Tuesday, December 1, 2026, 6–8 p.m.

Tip: Black Friday and the weekend after Thanksgiving are suggested as good times to stretch your budget and buy more gifts.

You can also view a printable 2026 Gift List through the city’s website.