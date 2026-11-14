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Shenandoah
📢 Blue Santa gift drive helps Shenandoah families this Christmas
3 days ago
📢 Donate to Shenandoah’s Blue Santa Gift Drive
Blue Santa is back to bring holiday joy to local families who are struggling this year. The Shenandoah Police Department is partnering with the Montgomery County Women’s Center for the 2026 Blue Santa Gift Drive.
- Drive kick-off: Monday, November 16, 2026
- Donation deadline: Wednesday, December 16, 2026
- What to give: New, unwrapped gifts for children and families
Where to drop off:
- Shenandoah Police Department Lobby (inside City Hall)
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday–Friday
- Please do not leave donations at the door after hours or during holiday closures.
- Or bring gifts to Lighting of the Angels, Tuesday, December 1, 2026, 6–8 p.m.
Tip: Black Friday and the weekend after Thanksgiving are suggested as good times to stretch your budget and buy more gifts.
You can also view a printable 2026 Gift List through the city’s website.
More Info: Blue Santa Gift Drive • Shenandoah, TX
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