📢 Shenandoah names November Yard of the Month winner

📢 November Yard of the Month winner announced

The Shenandoah Civic Club has selected Debby Gibbs on Etonshire as the November Yard of the Month.

Debby has lived in Shenandoah since 2012 and says, “Decorating is my happy place.” Her front porch and the pumpkins throughout her yard helped earn her this month’s spotlight.

The Civic Club Yard of the Month Committee drives through the city each month to choose one outstanding yard that adds beauty to Shenandoah’s neighborhoods.

If you enjoy decorating or gardening, keep your yard looking its best — your home could be chosen next month.