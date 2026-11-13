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💰 County may expand tax breaks for seniors & disabled residents
💰 More tax relief proposed for seniors & disabled residents
The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors will consider changes to the Senior Citizens and Disabled Persons Tax Exemption ordinance on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 7:00 PM.
Meeting location:
- Board Meeting Room, County Government Center
- 600 N. Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664
Proposed changes would:
- Raise the maximum income to qualify from $40,000 to $44,800
- Raise the maximum tax exemption from $1,500 to $2,000
- Raise the net combined financial worth limit from $150,000 to $165,000
These changes would give additional tax relief to qualifying disabled taxpayers and those age 65 and older. Other eligibility rules still apply.
You can review copies of the proposed amendments at the County Administrator’s Office, 600 N. Main Street, Suite 102, Woodstock, VA.
If you need disability accommodations, contact the County Administrator at least 5 days before the meeting.
More Info: Calendar • Public Notice - Intention to Amend an ...
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