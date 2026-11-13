💰 More tax relief proposed for seniors & disabled residents

The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors will consider changes to the Senior Citizens and Disabled Persons Tax Exemption ordinance on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

Meeting location:

Board Meeting Room, County Government Center

600 N. Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664

Proposed changes would:

Raise the maximum income to qualify from $40,000 to $44,800

to qualify from Raise the maximum tax exemption from $1,500 to $2,000

from Raise the net combined financial worth limit from $150,000 to $165,000

These changes would give additional tax relief to qualifying disabled taxpayers and those age 65 and older. Other eligibility rules still apply.

You can review copies of the proposed amendments at the County Administrator’s Office, 600 N. Main Street, Suite 102, Woodstock, VA.

If you need disability accommodations, contact the County Administrator at least 5 days before the meeting.