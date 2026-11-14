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💻 Shelton, CT IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles
Shelton’s tech scene is busy right now—great time to move into a higher-impact role or shorten your commute. Here are several strong IT openings with clear growth paths and solid pay.
AI Machine Learning Engineering Sr
- Employer: Lockheed Martin (Artificial Intelligence Center)
- Location: Shelton, CT (onsite/hybrid per company policy)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Approx. $98,100 – $204,900+ depending on GeoZone and work location
Senior role building and deploying AI/ML and autonomy algorithms for mission systems. You’ll design data pipelines, integrate generative AI, and support enterprise-wide AI adoption with Python, SQL, and modern orchestration tools. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in data engineering/AI, enjoy complex systems, and want big-company benefits and long-term career paths.
Sr. Threat Detection Analyst
- Employer: Subway
- Location: Shelton, CT (hybrid, 4 days in office / 1 day remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,700 – $128,400 base
Senior SOC escalation role for one of the world’s best-known brands. You’ll handle advanced security incidents, tune detections, mentor junior analysts, and work across tools like CrowdStrike, Microsoft 365 Defender, Wiz, Palo Alto, Okta/Entra ID. Great if you have 5+ years SOC/threat detection and want more ownership without direct reports.
Incident & Problem Lead
- Employer: Sectra
- Location: Shelton, CT (US-based, some travel up to 25%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $125,000
Lead incident and problem management for healthcare tech that clinicians rely on every day. You’ll own major incident, problem, escalation, and hypercare processes, working across engineering, cloud, and support teams to improve reliability. Ideal if you have ITSM/ITIL experience and like process, structure, and cross-team coordination.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more detail on schedule, benefits, and exact requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.