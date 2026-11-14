Shelton’s tech scene is busy right now—great time to move into a higher-impact role or shorten your commute. Here are several strong IT openings with clear growth paths and solid pay.

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Artificial Intelligence Center)

Lockheed Martin (Artificial Intelligence Center) Location: Shelton, CT (onsite/hybrid per company policy)

(onsite/hybrid per company policy) Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $98,100 – $204,900+ depending on GeoZone and work location

Senior role building and deploying AI/ML and autonomy algorithms for mission systems. You’ll design data pipelines, integrate generative AI, and support enterprise-wide AI adoption with Python, SQL, and modern orchestration tools. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in data engineering/AI, enjoy complex systems, and want big-company benefits and long-term career paths.

Employer: Subway

Location: Shelton, CT (hybrid, 4 days in office / 1 day remote )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,700 – $128,400 base

Senior SOC escalation role for one of the world’s best-known brands. You’ll handle advanced security incidents, tune detections, mentor junior analysts, and work across tools like CrowdStrike, Microsoft 365 Defender, Wiz, Palo Alto, Okta/Entra ID. Great if you have 5+ years SOC/threat detection and want more ownership without direct reports.

Employer: Sectra

Location: Shelton, CT (US-based, some travel up to 25%)

(US-based, some travel up to 25%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $125,000

Lead incident and problem management for healthcare tech that clinicians rely on every day. You’ll own major incident, problem, escalation, and hypercare processes, working across engineering, cloud, and support teams to improve reliability. Ideal if you have ITSM/ITIL experience and like process, structure, and cross-team coordination.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more detail on schedule, benefits, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.