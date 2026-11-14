Shelton’s healthcare scene is busy, and Bishop Wicke is hiring across the care team. If you like steady day shifts and a close-knit setting, these are worth a look.

Employer: Masonicare at Bishop Wicke

Masonicare at Bishop Wicke Location: Shelton, CT

Type: Full-time, Day shift, 40 hrs/week, Every other weekend

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay per posting)

Provide hands-on nursing care in a long-term/short-term rehab setting under RN supervision. Role includes meds, treatments, care plan work, and supervising CNAs, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k) match available.

Employer: Masonicare at Bishop Wicke

Masonicare at Bishop Wicke Location: Shelton, CT

Type: Full-time, Day shift, 40 hrs/week, Every other weekend

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay per posting)

Lead the unit on days, managing charge responsibilities and overall resident care. You’ll oversee LPNs and CNAs, drive care plans, and get access to comprehensive benefits, work-life balance focus, and career growth opportunities.

Employer: Masonicare at Bishop Wicke

Masonicare at Bishop Wicke Location: Shelton, CT

Type: Part-time, Day shift, 24 hrs/week, Every other weekend

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay per posting)

Support residents with daily care like bathing, dressing, meals, and mobility under nurse supervision. Good fit if you have (or are close to) CT CNA certification and want steady day hours plus access to strong benefits for part-time staff.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.