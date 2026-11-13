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🏥 Shelton, CT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Shelton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both hands-on clinical work and flexible, remote care. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.
Travel Mammography Technologist - $2,914/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Shelton, CT
- Salary: $2,914 per week
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, days
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Fast-paced mammography role doing both screening and diagnostic exams. Great fit if you have 2+ years of mammo experience, ARRT (R)(M), CT license, and BLS/BCLS, and want steady daytime hours with travel pay.
Travel MRI Technologist - $3,274/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Shelton, CT (covering Trumbull & Fairfield sites)
- Salary: $3,274 per week
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, evenings
- Schedule: Mostly 1:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. across multiple locations
Evening MRI role with strong weekly pay, working on 3T GE systems. Ideal if you have 2+ years MRI experience, ARRT (R) & (MRI), CT license, and BLS, and like a later shift with variety across sites.
Mental Health Therapist (Part-Time, W-2, Remote)
- Employer: Two Chairs
- Location: Shelton, CT (remote/telehealth)
- Compensation: Clinical rate $58.50–$85.00/hour, admin rate $17.50/hour (based on location)
- Type: Part-time, W-2
Provide evidence-based teletherapy for adults (18+) with a flexible caseload of 7–20 sessions/week. Comes with paid sick time, 401(k), malpractice coverage, wellness stipend, CE credits, and AI-assisted documentation. Must be independently licensed in CT (LCSW, LMFT, LPC, or Psychologist) with 2+ years clinical experience.
Registered Nurse – Acute Care
- Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
- Location: Shelton, CT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Acute care RN role focused on assessment, care planning, meds and treatments, and patient/family education. Good match if you hold a current RN license, are comfortable with EHR documentation, and enjoy team-based, patient-centered care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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