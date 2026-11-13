Shelton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both hands-on clinical work and flexible, remote care. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Shelton, CT

Salary: $2,914 per week

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, days

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Fast-paced mammography role doing both screening and diagnostic exams. Great fit if you have 2+ years of mammo experience, ARRT (R)(M), CT license, and BLS/BCLS, and want steady daytime hours with travel pay.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Shelton, CT (covering Trumbull & Fairfield sites)

(covering Trumbull & Fairfield sites) Salary: $3,274 per week

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, evenings

Schedule: Mostly 1:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. across multiple locations

Evening MRI role with strong weekly pay, working on 3T GE systems. Ideal if you have 2+ years MRI experience, ARRT (R) & (MRI), CT license, and BLS, and like a later shift with variety across sites.

Employer: Two Chairs

Location: Shelton, CT (remote/telehealth)

Compensation: Clinical rate $58.50–$85.00/hour , admin rate $17.50/hour (based on location)

, admin rate (based on location) Type: Part-time, W-2

Provide evidence-based teletherapy for adults (18+) with a flexible caseload of 7–20 sessions/week. Comes with paid sick time, 401(k), malpractice coverage, wellness stipend, CE credits, and AI-assisted documentation. Must be independently licensed in CT (LCSW, LMFT, LPC, or Psychologist) with 2+ years clinical experience.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Location: Shelton, CT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Acute care RN role focused on assessment, care planning, meds and treatments, and patient/family education. Good match if you hold a current RN license, are comfortable with EHR documentation, and enjoy team-based, patient-centered care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.