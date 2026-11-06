💰 Shelton, CT Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings at $75K–$125K

Shelton’s finance and accounting scene is busy right now, with solid roles at both local firms and big names. If you’ve got tax or finance skills, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Distinct (recruiting for a boutique CPA firm)

Location: Shelton, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Two long-time Tax Managers are retiring, so this smaller CPA firm is adding two new Tax Managers. You’ll handle complex individual, business, trust, and estate returns, manage client relationships, and mentor juniors — with standout perks like every Friday off from May–September (outside tax season), employer-paid health insurance, 401(k) with match and profit sharing, flexible hours, and a business-casual, close-knit team.

Employer: PKF O’Connor Davies

Location: Shelton, CT (hybrid – at least 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $80,000

Join a top-ranked public accounting firm on their State and Local Tax (SALT) team. You’ll prepare multistate corporate and partnership returns, extensions, estimates, and respond to state tax notices, working closely with senior staff and partners. This role comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + profit sharing, PTO, holidays, bonuses, and training) and clear room to grow your SALT expertise.

Employer: Moneco Advisors

Location: Shelton, CT

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Not listed (includes performance-based bonus potential)

Work at the crossroads of tax and wealth management with one of New England’s fastest-growing independent RIA firms. You’ll prepare and review a wide range of returns, handle tax planning, and partner directly with financial advisors to build integrated strategies for clients — with a clear path toward supervisory/leadership responsibilities over time.

Employer: Pitney Bowes

Location: Shelton, CT, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $125,000 + annual performance bonus

If you’re more on the corporate finance side, this role supports asset-backed credit facilities for institutional borrowers. You’ll build complex models, underwrite and structure deals, present to credit committee, and manage a portfolio of specialty lending transactions — all within a large, global company offering career growth and comprehensive benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway — interviews move fast, and you can always say no later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.