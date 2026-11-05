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Shelton
🏥 Shelton, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
5 days ago
Shelton’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially in imaging and lab work. If you’re in allied health, nursing, or just starting out, there’s a mix of travel contracts and local roles to check out.
Lab Assistant
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Shelton, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$22/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm
This role is all about receiving, sorting, and prepping lab specimens, plus basic data entry and equipment checks. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, like fast-paced work, and want strong benefits and growth at a major lab.
Clinical Laboratory Technologist Trainee – Histology
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Shelton, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22–$24/hour + shift differential
- Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 2:00 pm – 10:30 pm
Perfect for new grads with a bachelor’s in a biological/chemical science who want full training in histology. You’ll work with tissue processors, stainers, and slides under pathologist supervision, with full benefits and clear career paths.
Travel CT Technologist – Up to $2,793/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Shelton, CT (Travel)
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: Up to $2,793/week (package, 40 hrs/week)
- Schedule: 5x8s, 40 hours/week
CT Tech travel role with day-one health benefits, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and stipends. Good option if you want steady 40-hour weeks and strong agency support.
Travel CT Technologist – Up to $3,373/week
- Employer: LeaderStat
- Location: Shelton, CT (Travel)
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: Up to $3,372.80/week (estimated, 40 hrs/week)
- Start: 11/4/2026 – 2/3/2027
Requires at least 1 year of CT experience and current licensure/certs. Comes with weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, and a dedicated recruiter team.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,114/week
- Employer: Zack Group
- Location: Shelton, CT (Travel)
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: $3,114/week (package, 40 hrs/week)
- Schedule: 10-hour day shifts, 40 hrs/week
CT travel role with 4x10s, ideal if you like longer shifts and more days off. Includes medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) through a long-established healthcare staffing agency.
CT Technologist – $70–$80/hour
- Employer: Pride Health (Advanced Radiology)
- Location: Based in Shelton, CT with assignments in Trumbull & Stamford, CT
- Type: Travel/Contract
- Pay: $70–$80/hour
- Schedule: 4x10s, 7:00 am – 5:30 pm, Mon–Fri
High-paying CT role for ARRT(R)(CT) techs with at least 1 year of experience. You’ll rotate between clinics, perform CT scans, administer contrast, and get access to full benefits and 401(k).
MRI Technologist – $75–$85/hour
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Based in Shelton, CT with assignments in Trumbull & Fairfield, CT
- Type: Travel/Contract
- Pay: $75–$85/hour
- Schedule: 36–40 hrs/week, mostly afternoons/evenings (1:30–9:00 pm or 2:00–9:00 pm; some 12:30–9:00 pm)
For experienced MRI techs (2+ years) with ARRT(R)(MR), Siemens and 3T experience, and venipuncture skills. Strong hourly rate plus benefits and flexible 36–40 hour schedules.
Travel MRI Technologist – $3,234/week
- Employer: Zack Group
- Location: Shelton, CT (Travel)
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: $3,234/week (package, 40 hrs/week)
- Schedule: 8-hour evening shifts, 40 hrs/week
MRI travel role with evening hours, ideal if you prefer later shifts. Comes with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) through a seasoned travel agency.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,970/week
- Employer: ALOIS Healthcare
- Location: Shelton, CT (Travel)
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: $2,970/week (package, 36 hrs/week)
- Schedule: 3x12s, days, 36 hrs/week
Day-shift MRI travel job with 12-hour shifts and generous stipends/bonus opportunities. Good if you like fewer, longer days and a recruiter that leans into “warrior in scrubs” support.
Travel MRI Technologist – $3,494/week
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Based in Shelton, CT with work at Trumbull & Fairfield clinics
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: $3,494/week (package, 40 hrs/week)
- Schedule: Mostly afternoons/evenings, 5x8s (36–40 hrs/week)
Outpatient MRI role for ARRT(R)(MR) techs with 2+ years’ experience, BLS, and Siemens/3T GE experience. Includes day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and housing stipends.
Travel Mammography Technologist – $3,134/week
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Shelton, CT (Travel)
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: $3,134/week (package, 40 hrs/week)
- Schedule: Days, Mon–Fri, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm
Diagnostic imaging clinic role doing both screening and diagnostic mammograms. For ARRT(R)(M) techs with 2+ years’ experience who want weekday, daytime hours and strong travel benefits.
Mammographer – Wilton Clinic – $107
- Employer: Krucial Rapid Response
- Location: Shelton, CT (for Wilton Clinic assignment)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $107 (rate as listed)
Non-profit staffing group placing mammographers to support clinics in high-need areas. Good fit if you want mission-driven work with a large national organization.
Physical Therapy Aide
- Employer: Valley Orthopaedic Specialists
- Location: Shelton & Oxford, CT
- Type: Full-time (25–40 hrs/week), some flexibility
- Pay: $19–$21/hour
Entry-level role in an orthopaedic PT center—escort patients, help set up equipment, light cleaning, and front-desk tasks. Great for students or new grads aiming for PT or sports medicine experience.
RN Case Manager – Greenwich/Stamford
- Employer: Optum / Amedisys
- Location: Based in Shelton, CT serving Greenwich & Stamford area
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $82,995–$124,492/year total cash target
- Hourly: $39.90–$59.85
- Per-visit: $47.88–$71.82 per visit point
Home health RN role doing assessments, care planning, teaching, and coordination across the continuum. Requires active RN license, CPR, 1+ year RN experience, and reliable transportation, with robust benefits and growth options.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers and agencies have similar openings they can match you with.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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