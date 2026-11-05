🏥 Shelton, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Shelton’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially in imaging and lab work. If you’re in allied health, nursing, or just starting out, there’s a mix of travel contracts and local roles to check out.

Employer: Labcorp

Labcorp Location: Shelton, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$22/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm

This role is all about receiving, sorting, and prepping lab specimens, plus basic data entry and equipment checks. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, like fast-paced work, and want strong benefits and growth at a major lab.

Employer: Labcorp

Labcorp Location: Shelton, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$24/hour + shift differential

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 2:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Perfect for new grads with a bachelor’s in a biological/chemical science who want full training in histology. You’ll work with tissue processors, stainers, and slides under pathologist supervision, with full benefits and clear career paths.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Shelton, CT (Travel)

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: Up to $2,793/week (package, 40 hrs/week)

(package, 40 hrs/week) Schedule: 5x8s, 40 hours/week

CT Tech travel role with day-one health benefits, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and stipends. Good option if you want steady 40-hour weeks and strong agency support.

Employer: LeaderStat

LeaderStat Location: Shelton, CT (Travel)

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: Up to $3,372.80/week (estimated, 40 hrs/week)

(estimated, 40 hrs/week) Start: 11/4/2026 – 2/3/2027

Requires at least 1 year of CT experience and current licensure/certs. Comes with weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, and a dedicated recruiter team.

Employer: Zack Group

Zack Group Location: Shelton, CT (Travel)

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $3,114/week (package, 40 hrs/week)

(package, 40 hrs/week) Schedule: 10-hour day shifts, 40 hrs/week

CT travel role with 4x10s, ideal if you like longer shifts and more days off. Includes medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) through a long-established healthcare staffing agency.

Employer: Pride Health (Advanced Radiology)

(Advanced Radiology) Location: Based in Shelton, CT with assignments in Trumbull & Stamford, CT

Based in with assignments in Type: Travel/Contract

Pay: $70–$80/hour

Schedule: 4x10s, 7:00 am – 5:30 pm, Mon–Fri

High-paying CT role for ARRT(R)(CT) techs with at least 1 year of experience. You’ll rotate between clinics, perform CT scans, administer contrast, and get access to full benefits and 401(k).

Employer: Pride Health

Location: Based in Shelton, CT with assignments in Trumbull & Fairfield, CT

Based in with assignments in Type: Travel/Contract

Pay: $75–$85/hour

Schedule: 36–40 hrs/week, mostly afternoons/evenings (1:30–9:00 pm or 2:00–9:00 pm; some 12:30–9:00 pm)

For experienced MRI techs (2+ years) with ARRT(R)(MR), Siemens and 3T experience, and venipuncture skills. Strong hourly rate plus benefits and flexible 36–40 hour schedules.

Employer: Zack Group

Zack Group Location: Shelton, CT (Travel)

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $3,234/week (package, 40 hrs/week)

(package, 40 hrs/week) Schedule: 8-hour evening shifts, 40 hrs/week

MRI travel role with evening hours, ideal if you prefer later shifts. Comes with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) through a seasoned travel agency.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

ALOIS Healthcare Location: Shelton, CT (Travel)

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $2,970/week (package, 36 hrs/week)

(package, 36 hrs/week) Schedule: 3x12s, days, 36 hrs/week

Day-shift MRI travel job with 12-hour shifts and generous stipends/bonus opportunities. Good if you like fewer, longer days and a recruiter that leans into “warrior in scrubs” support.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Based in Shelton, CT with work at Trumbull & Fairfield clinics

Based in with work at Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $3,494/week (package, 40 hrs/week)

(package, 40 hrs/week) Schedule: Mostly afternoons/evenings, 5x8s (36–40 hrs/week)

Outpatient MRI role for ARRT(R)(MR) techs with 2+ years’ experience, BLS, and Siemens/3T GE experience. Includes day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and housing stipends.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Shelton, CT (Travel)

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $3,134/week (package, 40 hrs/week)

(package, 40 hrs/week) Schedule: Days, Mon–Fri, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm

Diagnostic imaging clinic role doing both screening and diagnostic mammograms. For ARRT(R)(M) techs with 2+ years’ experience who want weekday, daytime hours and strong travel benefits.

Employer: Krucial Rapid Response

Krucial Rapid Response Location: Shelton, CT (for Wilton Clinic assignment)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $107 (rate as listed)

Non-profit staffing group placing mammographers to support clinics in high-need areas. Good fit if you want mission-driven work with a large national organization.

Employer: Valley Orthopaedic Specialists

Location: Shelton & Oxford, CT

Type: Full-time (25–40 hrs/week), some flexibility

Pay: $19–$21/hour

Entry-level role in an orthopaedic PT center—escort patients, help set up equipment, light cleaning, and front-desk tasks. Great for students or new grads aiming for PT or sports medicine experience.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Based in Shelton, CT serving Greenwich & Stamford area

Based in serving area Type: Full-time

Pay: $82,995–$124,492/year total cash target Hourly: $39.90–$59.85 Per-visit: $47.88–$71.82 per visit point

Home health RN role doing assessments, care planning, teaching, and coordination across the continuum. Requires active RN license, CPR, 1+ year RN experience, and reliable transportation, with robust benefits and growth options.



If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers and agencies have similar openings they can match you with.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.