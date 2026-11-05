🤝 Shelton, CT Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles

Shelton has a nice mix of community-focused roles right now, from in-home care to disability support. If you like helping people one-on-one, these are worth a look.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys)

Optum (Amedisys) Location: Shelton, CT

Type: Full-time / Per Diem

Pay: $35.90–$47.90 per hour (based on full-time employment)

Work with patients in their homes, providing psychosocial support, care coordination, and counseling through each stage of their health journey. This role is a fit if you have an MSW/DSW, LMSW or LCSW, at least 1 year of healthcare social work, and CPR certification, and want to be part of an interdisciplinary care team.

Employer: Within Reach, LLC

Location: Shelton, CT

Type: Part-time (Tues & Thurs, 3pm–7am, ~8 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00 per hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community—help with daily living skills, rides to activities, and community outings. Great if you’re 18+ with a HS diploma/GED, have a driver’s license and reliable car, and want a flexible schedule, paid training, and the chance to make a direct impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.