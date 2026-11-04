🏥 Shelton, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & PTA Openings

Shelton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for nurses and rehab pros. If you’re licensed in Connecticut and want steady hours close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Masonicare at Bishop Wicke

Masonicare at Bishop Wicke Location: Shelton, CT

Type: Part-time (16 hrs/week, every other weekend)

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift leadership role in a senior care setting, perfect if you want management experience without full-time hours. You’ll supervise nursing staff, support quality and safety, and need a current CT RN license and CPR.

Employer: Option Care Health

Location: Shelton, CT (home & alternate site visits)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $44.67–$74.44/hour (range given)

Field-based RN role providing infusion therapy in patients’ homes, with up to 100% travel in the area. Great fit if you have 1+ year of RN experience, a CT RN license, CPR, and want strong benefits plus autonomy in your day.

(Note: The “Option Care Home Health LLC” posting is a duplicate of this same role, so it’s not listed twice.)

Employer: HealthPRO Heritage

Location: Bishop Wicke, Shelton, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35–$42/hour (based on experience)

Full-time PTA role in a SNF setting with a steady caseload of seniors. You’ll carry out PT treatment plans, document progress, and work with an interdisciplinary team, with benefits and growth/mentorship built in.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.