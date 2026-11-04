⚡ Shelton CT Utility Jobs: Multiple Field Tech Roles Hiring

Shelton’s power and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on electrical work and travel. If you’ve got field experience (or want to level up), these are worth a look.

Employer: RESA Power

RESA Power Location: Shelton, CT (up to 50% travel )

(up to ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $34–$41/hour + overtime (per diem when traveling)

(per diem when traveling) Benefits: Full medical, PTO, pension, Employee Ownership Plan, anniversary bonuses; relocation help for strong candidates

You’ll troubleshoot and test transformers and high-voltage gear, do fluid services, and handle on-site repairs for customers. Good fit if you have at least 1 year in a related electrical field (or military power training), know safety rules (NETA/NEC/OSHA/NFPA), and don’t mind lifting, climbing, and working in the field.

Employer: RESA Power

RESA Power Location: Shelton, CT

Type: Full-time

Senior-level field role supporting high-voltage equipment and critical power systems for customers across the region. Ideal if you already have strong hands-on experience with switchgear, testing, and field service and want more responsibility in troubleshooting and customer support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—field skills transfer well, and utilities work tends to stay in demand.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.