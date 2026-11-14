Shelbyville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level caregiving to licensed clinical roles. If you like helping people, there’s likely a fit here for your skills and schedule.

Employer: Home Instead

Home Instead Location: Shelbyville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$17/hour

Help local seniors with companionship, light housekeeping, meals, personal care, and errands. This role offers flexible scheduling, paid hands-on training, benefits after 60 days, and 24/7 support from office staff.

Employer: Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Location: Shelbyville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $15.68/hour

Support seniors and people with disabilities so they can live independently at home. You’ll follow care plans, help with personal care, light housework, meals, errands, and rides, with daily or weekly pay options, travel reimbursement, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Shelbyville, TN (and surrounding areas in Tennessee)

Type: Full-time (BCBA & BCaBA roles)

Pay: Competitive pay; quarterly bonus up to 10% of annual salary (per posting)

Provide ABA services for individuals with autism and behavioral challenges in home, school, and community settings. This BCBA/BCaBA track offers flexible caseloads, medical/dental/vision benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO and holidays, quarterly bonuses, sign-on bonuses in some areas, and free CEUs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers can tweak hours or caseloads for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.