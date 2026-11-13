⚠️ Shelbyville City Hall closed for Thanksgiving

Shelbyville City Hall will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27.

If you need to handle any City Hall business in person or by phone, try to take care of it before those dates or wait until the following week when offices reopen.

This closure may affect things like:

Paying city bills in person

Permits and licenses

General questions or records requests

Plan ahead so you’re not stuck needing something from City Hall while it’s closed.