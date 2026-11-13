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Shelbyville
⚠️ Shelbyville City Hall closed Nov 26–27 for Thanksgiving
4 days ago
⚠️ Shelbyville City Hall closed for Thanksgiving
Shelbyville City Hall will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27.
If you need to handle any City Hall business in person or by phone, try to take care of it before those dates or wait until the following week when offices reopen.
This closure may affect things like:
- Paying city bills in person
- Permits and licenses
- General questions or records requests
Plan ahead so you’re not stuck needing something from City Hall while it’s closed.
More Info: Calendar • City Hall Closed
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