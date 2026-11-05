🏥 Shelbyville, TN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week

Shelbyville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital labs to plant nursing to private therapy. If you’re in medical or mental health care, there’s real variety here.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Shelbyville, TN (on-site in the plant)

(on-site in the plant) Type: Full-time, B Shift (Mon–Fri 3:30pm–12:00am or 5:00pm–1:30am , occasional Saturday)

(Mon–Fri or , occasional Saturday) Salary: Not listed (includes competitive wages and benefits on day one)

Occupational health role focused on keeping plant team members safe and healthy—lots of assessment, first aid/CPR, and wellness education. New RNs and those with LPN or BSN backgrounds are welcome; occupational health experience not required and training is provided. Strong benefits from day one, including 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, holidays, and education program.

Employer: Not listed (private practice setting)

Not listed (private practice setting) Location: Shelbyville, TN

Type: In-person, flexible (other)

Pay: $120–$135 per hour

Counseling role with options for individual, couples, and family therapy. Open to both licensed clinicians and recent grads, with on-site supervision and licensure hours provided. Flexible scheduling, PTO, and the choice to integrate faith into sessions or work in a secular framework.

Employer: Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Location: Shelbyville, TN

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed (role notes a comprehensive benefits package may be available)

Hospital lab position performing and evaluating diagnostic tests, maintaining instruments, and supporting quality and compliance. Great fit if you’re an ASCP-certified Medical Technologist with at least some relevant experience and want to be part of a large academic health system with strong education and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on schedule and duties that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.