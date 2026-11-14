📅 Shelby County Fiscal Court: Budget, Health Fund, EMS & More

The Shelby County Fiscal Court will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT) at the Shelby County Courthouse, 501 Main Street, Shelbyville, KY 40065.

Judge Executive Dan Ison will open the meeting, and County Clerk Tony Harover will take roll. The Court will review and may approve:

Minutes from the November 3, 2026 meeting

meeting The October 2026 financial statement

financial statement Budget transfers, cash transfers, and the bill list, all from Treasurer Sheila McGee

Donations & Local Events The Court will consider:

A $500.00 donation to Shelby County Suburban Fire for the 2026 Christmas Parade

donation to for the A $500.00 donation to the Waddy Ruritan Club for the 2026 Labor Day Parade

Road Department & EMS Items They will look at:

A 3‑year contract with Unified Technologies for a new Road Department security system, total cost $13,961.52

with for a new Road Department security system, total cost An agreement between Pulsara Communications and Shelby County EMS for patient‑tracking software

and for patient‑tracking software Approving the sole bid from Transportation Associates LLC to remount a 2015 ambulance (Med 7) for $182,005.27

Detention Center & Opioid Documents

A motion to solicit bids for a Substance Abuse Program (SAP) provider for the Detention Center (presented by Jailer Sandra Ashcraft )

for a provider for the Detention Center (presented by ) A motion to remove Deputy Judge Jon Park and appoint Samantha Montgomery as the Authorized Authority for opioid documents

and appoint as the Remarks from Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman

Ordinances & Broadband County Attorney Carrie McIntyre will present:

Second reading and possible adoption of Ordinance No. 11-03-09, Series 2026 , creating the Shelby County Medical Support and Health Infrastructure Fund

and possible adoption of , creating the First reading of Ordinance No. 11-17-10, Series 2026 , to create a telecommunication franchise in Shelby County

of , to create a in Shelby County First reading of Ordinance No. 12-01-11, Series 2026, to amend speed limits on county roads

There will also be a Spectrum Broadband presentation by Ben U’Sellis, Director of Government Affairs.

Other Business & Boards

Check presentation from Kings Daughter’s to the Shelby County Charitable Foundation by Deputy Judge Jon Park

to the by Declaring a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD from Maintenance as surplus to sell on GovDeals

from Maintenance as to sell on Approval of the 2027 Holiday Schedule and Fiscal Court Calendar

Board appointments (terms starting January 1, 2027):

Heather Cecil reappointed to the Library Board through December 31, 2030

reappointed to the through Rusty Tipton appointed to the Shelby County Extension District Board through December 31, 2029

appointed to the through Spencer Hammond appointed to the Shelby County Extension District Board through December 31, 2029

Staffing & Pay Changes Human Resources:

New job description for Human Resources Assistant (formerly CJE Clerk ), effective 12/4/2026

(formerly ), effective Staci Yakimovicz reclassified from CJE Clerk to Human Resources Assistant, effective 12/4/2026

911 Dispatch:

Austin Hale promoted from Telecommunicator II at $27.46/hour to 911 Dispatch Supervisor at $29.46/hour, effective 11/20/2026

EMS:

Part‑time rehire of Alan Robinson , Paramedic, at $33/hour , effective 11/20/2026

of , Paramedic, at , effective Full‑time new hire of Stephen Moran, Paramedic, at $72,738.65/year, effective 11/20/2026

The agenda also includes a closed session under KRS 61.810(1)(b), then a motion to return to open session, followed by Magistrates’ reports and adjournment.

Accessibility Anyone needing accommodations or auxiliary aids should contact Mike Cox, ADA Coordinator, Shelby County Judge Executive’s office, at (502) 633-1220, at least one week before the meeting so arrangements can be considered.