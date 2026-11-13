Shelbyville’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet. Here are a few full-time roles where you can grow, learn, and earn.

Employer: Rural King

Rural King Location: Shelbyville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers choose firearms, ammo, and accessories while following all safety rules and laws. Good fit if you already know firearms or sporting goods and want strong training, benefits, and room to move up in retail.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Shelbyville, KY

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location (not listed)

Daytime role helping customers find what they need for home projects in the Building Materials area. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with company match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount, plus chances to learn new trade skills.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Location: Shelbyville, KY

Type: Full-time, Overnight (3rd shift)

Salary: Not listed

Work the front desk at night, close out the day’s business, and keep the gym clean and welcoming. Perks include health insurance options, PTO, 7 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, daily pay options, free gym access, tanning, and wellness spa services.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.