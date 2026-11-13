Shelbyville has some solid transportation roles right now, from hands-on diesel work to steady weekday routes. If you like being on the move or working with big rigs, these are worth a look.

Employer: Edwards Moving and Rigging

Edwards Moving and Rigging Location: Shelbyville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25 – $32 per hour (based on experience)

Work on fleet trucks, trailers, and heavy equipment for a major heavy-haul company. This role stands out for flexible hours, guaranteed overtime, annual tool allowance, and company-paid uniforms.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Shelbyville, KY (INREACH LOUIS – 82594107)

(INREACH LOUIS – 82594107) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $21 per hour

Drive weekday morning routes, delivering products and helping with light warehouse work. Good fit if you want steady hours, benefits, and room to grow in a large company.

Employer: Clevanoo LLC (recruiting for a heavy-haul client)

Location: Shelbyville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Very similar to the Edwards role: you’ll repair and maintain fleet vehicles, trailers, and heavy equipment, with flexible hours, guaranteed overtime, tool allowance, and uniforms. Great if you want a recruiter to help you through the hiring process.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings. Don’t wait too long; good local driving and mechanic jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.