🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Shelbyville, KY

Shelbyville has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter

Phone: (502) 633-0009

Kovu is a striking black-and-white Husky mix with that classic Husky look. As an adult male, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home that can give him exercise, structure, and affection.

👉 Meet Kovu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter

Phone: (502) 633-0009

Rooster is a medium-sized mixed breed boy with a soft white and tan coat. As an adult male, he’s ready to be someone’s steady companion, whether that’s for walks around Shelbyville or relaxing on the couch.

👉 Meet Rooster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter

Phone: (502) 633-0009

Bronco is a young puppy with a black-and-white coat and lots of growing to do. As a medium mixed breed, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and all the fun (and silliness) that comes with a baby dog.

👉 Meet Bronco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Shelby County Animal Shelter at (502) 633-0009 or click the links above to learn more and submit an adoption application. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.