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🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Shelbyville, KY
Shelbyville has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.
Kovu
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (502) 633-0009
Kovu is a striking black-and-white Husky mix with that classic Husky look. As an adult male, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home that can give him exercise, structure, and affection.
👉 Meet Kovu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rooster
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (502) 633-0009
Rooster is a medium-sized mixed breed boy with a soft white and tan coat. As an adult male, he’s ready to be someone’s steady companion, whether that’s for walks around Shelbyville or relaxing on the couch.
👉 Meet Rooster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bronco
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (502) 633-0009
Bronco is a young puppy with a black-and-white coat and lots of growing to do. As a medium mixed breed, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and all the fun (and silliness) that comes with a baby dog.
👉 Meet Bronco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Shelby County Animal Shelter at (502) 633-0009 or click the links above to learn more and submit an adoption application. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.