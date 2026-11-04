🛒 Shelbyville, KY Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

Shelbyville’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring for front-line customer service roles. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Shelbyville, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about helping shoppers find what they need for home projects in departments like tools, paint, garden, and more. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% employee discount for eligible associates.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Shelbyville, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the friendly face at checkout, handling payments and helping with returns and questions. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, people-focused job and want access to benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% discount for eligible associates.

Employer: Rural King

Location: Shelbyville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $63,000 per year

Help run the store day-to-day: lead the team, manage inventory and merchandising, and drive sales and customer service. This leadership role includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Cox's Smokers Outlet and Evergreen Liquors

Location: Shelbyville, KY (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $8.00 – $19.00 per hour, based on experience

Work as a cashier and floor associate, helping customers, stocking shelves, and keeping the store tidy. Offers medical, dental, vision, and 401(k), plus a range of shifts that may include nights and weekends.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.