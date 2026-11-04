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Shelbyville
🛒 Shelbyville, KY Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs
3 days ago
Shelbyville’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring for front-line customer service roles. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Retail Sales – Part Time
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Shelbyville, KY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about helping shoppers find what they need for home projects in departments like tools, paint, garden, and more. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% employee discount for eligible associates.
Cashier – Part Time
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Shelbyville, KY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the friendly face at checkout, handling payments and helping with returns and questions. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, people-focused job and want access to benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% discount for eligible associates.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Rural King
- Location: Shelbyville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45,000 – $63,000 per year
Help run the store day-to-day: lead the team, manage inventory and merchandising, and drive sales and customer service. This leadership role includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, discounts, and growth opportunities.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Cox's Smokers Outlet and Evergreen Liquors
- Location: Shelbyville, KY (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $8.00 – $19.00 per hour, based on experience
Work as a cashier and floor associate, helping customers, stocking shelves, and keeping the store tidy. Offers medical, dental, vision, and 401(k), plus a range of shifts that may include nights and weekends.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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