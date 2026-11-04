🏭 Shelbyville, KY Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Shelbyville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned die-cast pro or just getting started on the production floor.

Below are several strong openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Entech Staffing Solutions

Entech Staffing Solutions Location: Shelbyville, KY

Salary: $130,000–$190,000/year (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Type: Full-time, direct hire, on-site

High-paying, hands-on leadership role in large-tonnage high-pressure die casting (4,000T+). You’ll lead complex die changes, troubleshoot tooling issues, and coach operators—ideal if you have 7+ years HPDC/die casting experience and want a senior, highly technical position.

Employer: Healthcare Linen Services Group

Location: Shelbyville, KY

Pay: $16.00/hour , bi-weekly

, bi-weekly Type: Full-time (30+ hours), 2nd shift 8:00 PM–4:30 AM

Entry-level role in a commercial laundry serving hospitals—no experience, diploma, or resume needed. Steady 40-hour weeks, overtime as needed, and benefits (medical, dental, vision) start the 1st of the month after 60 days, plus paid holidays, PTO, and chances to move up from the floor.

Employer: voestalpine Roll Forming Corporation

Location: Shelbyville, KY

Type: Full-time, weekend day shift

Schedule: Fri–Sun, 5:00 AM–5:00 PM, with $3.00/shift differential (training may be on 1st shift Mon–Thu)

Hands-on machine role using laser weld equipment to set up, run, and inspect parts in a busy metal manufacturing plant. Good fit if you like working with tools and blueprints; comes with multiple health plan options, 401(k) with up to 6% match, quarterly profit-sharing bonus, paid holidays, and tuition/apprenticeship programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many local employers will train the right person who shows up and works hard.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.