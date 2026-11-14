Shelbyville has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes. Here are a few wonderful kitties at your local shelter who would love to curl up on your couch.

Breed: Calico

Calico Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: Shelbyville / Shelby County Animal Shelter

Phone: (317) 392-5127 ext.216

A young, colorful calico girl with a tortoiseshell coat, Marmalade is a lovely choice if you’re looking for a younger cat to grow with your family. Her fee is waived, making it even easier to bring her home.

👉 Meet Marmalade and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Shelbyville / Shelby County Animal Shelter

Phone: (317) 392-5127 ext.216

Munchkin is a fluffy gray/blue longhair beauty. As an adult cat, she’s likely past the wild kitten stage and ready for a calmer home life with plenty of brushing and quiet time.

👉 Meet Munchkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tiger striped

Tiger striped Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Shelbyville / Shelby County Animal Shelter

Phone: (317) 392-5127 ext.216

Handsome Tiger wears the classic tiger-striped tabby coat. He’s an adult male who may be a great match if you like confident, easy-to-spot tabbies with bold markings.

👉 Meet Tiger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tiger striped

Tiger striped Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Shelbyville / Shelby County Animal Shelter

Phone: (317) 392-5127 ext.216

Tippy is a younger tiger-striped tabby boy, perfect if you want a cat with some youthful energy but not a tiny kitten. His striking stripes make him stand out in any room.

👉 Meet Tippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Shelbyville / Shelby County Animal Shelter

Phone: (317) 392-5127 ext.216

Tuxedo fans, meet Pebbles. This young black-and-white girl has that classic “dressed up” look and a short, easy-care coat. She could be a fun, stylish addition to your home.

👉 Meet Pebbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: Shelbyville / Shelby County Animal Shelter

Phone: (317) 392-5127 ext.216

Domino is an adult tuxedo boy with a bold black-and-white pattern. His adoption fee is waived, which is a wonderful chance to bring home a classic, charming kitty at no cost.

👉 Meet Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: Shelbyville / Shelby County Animal Shelter

Phone: (317) 392-5127 ext.216

From his description: “This boy is a BIG lap cat! He loves to play but also loves to cuddle!”

Giji is a large, mostly black adult boy who was relinquished to the shelter in September because his previous owner’s living situation changed. He sounds like a wonderful mix of playful and cuddly, especially if you’ve been hoping for a true lap cat.

👉 Meet Giji and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Shelbyville / Shelby County Animal Shelter

Phone: (317) 392-5127 ext.216

Sleek and fully black, Lilith is a classic house panther. If you love elegant, all-black cats, she could be the perfect match for your windowsill and your lap.

👉 Meet Lilith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Shelbyville / Shelby County Animal Shelter

Phone: (317) 392-5127 ext.216

With her mostly black medium-length coat, Lucky offers a nice balance between fluffy and low-maintenance. She’s an adult female who may be a good fit for a calmer home that still enjoys playtime.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: Shelbyville / Shelby County Animal Shelter

Phone: (317) 392-5127 ext.216

Mina is a mostly black longhair beauty with a fee-waived adoption. If you enjoy brushing and grooming, she could be a very rewarding companion with her soft, full coat.

👉 Meet Mina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Shelbyville, IN, consider visiting Shelbyville / Shelby County Animal Shelter to meet these wonderful cats in person. A quick call to (317) 392-5127 ext.216 can help you learn more about any kitty that caught your eye.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.