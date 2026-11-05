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🏭 Shelbyville, IN Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings on Night Shift & Beyond
Shelbyville’s factories are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and making real products, these openings are worth a look.
Machining Set Up Technician (3rd Shift)
- Employer: Ryobi Die Casting, Inc.
- Location: Shelbyville, IN
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Support CNC machining lines by setting up machines, editing programs, and helping fix equipment issues. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of machining set-up experience, can read CMM data, and like problem-solving on the shop floor.
Extrusion Operator (Plastics – 3rd Shift)
- Employer: Toray Composite Materials America, Inc
- Location: Shelbyville, IN
- Type: Full-time, Sunday–Friday 11:00pm–7:15am
- Salary: Not listed
Run and clean plastics extrusion lines, move raw materials and finished product, and pull samples for quality checks. This role is physical (lifting 50+ lbs, stairs, standing) and offers on-the-job training, so it’s solid for someone wanting to grow in manufacturing.
Senior Manufacturing Engineer
- Employer: Brazeway
- Location: Shelbyville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Lead process improvements, new equipment projects, and cost/quality upgrades for a major aluminum components manufacturer. Best for someone with 5+ years in a manufacturing environment, strong technical skills, and interest in value-stream leadership and continuous improvement.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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