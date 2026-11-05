🏭 Shelbyville, IN Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings on Night Shift & Beyond

Shelbyville’s factories are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and making real products, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ryobi Die Casting, Inc.

Ryobi Die Casting, Inc. Location: Shelbyville, IN

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift

, Salary: Not listed

Support CNC machining lines by setting up machines, editing programs, and helping fix equipment issues. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of machining set-up experience, can read CMM data, and like problem-solving on the shop floor.

Employer: Toray Composite Materials America, Inc

Location: Shelbyville, IN

Type: Full-time , Sunday–Friday 11:00pm–7:15am

, Salary: Not listed

Run and clean plastics extrusion lines, move raw materials and finished product, and pull samples for quality checks. This role is physical (lifting 50+ lbs, stairs, standing) and offers on-the-job training, so it’s solid for someone wanting to grow in manufacturing.

Employer: Brazeway

Location: Shelbyville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead process improvements, new equipment projects, and cost/quality upgrades for a major aluminum components manufacturer. Best for someone with 5+ years in a manufacturing environment, strong technical skills, and interest in value-stream leadership and continuous improvement.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.