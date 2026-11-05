📅 Services set for longtime Shelbyville art teacher Gail Wildman

📅 Visitation and funeral services for Elizabeth “Gail” Wildman, 79 – a former Shelbyville resident and longtime art teacher – have been announced.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11 am to 1 pm at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 819 S. Harrison St., Shelbyville. The funeral service will follow at 1 pm, with Rev. Bill Horner officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.

Gail taught art at Shelbyville High School from 1987 to 2006 and was active in local arts and community groups, including the Shelbyville Arts Council, First Christian Church, and several sororities and organizations.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue River Community Foundation, 54 W. Broadway St., #1, Shelbyville, IN 46176.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.