📅 Graveside service for Katherine “Kathy” M. Gore in Shelbyville

📅 Graveside service for Katherine (Kathy) M. Gore, age 60, of Shelbyville, Indiana, will be held Monday, November 16, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Kathy was born May 1, 1966 in Shelbyville to George and Jane (McKinney) Spurling. She graduated from Shelbyville High School (Class of 1984), was a devoted homemaker, and also worked in the restaurant industry. She loved being outdoors, doing yard work, spending time in the Florida sun and on the beach, and was an avid animal lover. She leaves behind her beloved dog, Aphrodite.

She is survived by her daughter Haley Baldelli (husband, Tino), granddaughter Alyssandra Baldelli, step-grandchildren Valentino and Cathryn Baldelli, brother Christopher W. Spurling, special friend Michelle Dillard, and devoted ex-husband Troy Skinner.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shelbyville-Shelby County Animal Shelter, 705 S. Hale Road, Shelbyville, Indiana 46176. Online condolences: www.murphyparks.com.