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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Shelby
Shelby has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. All of these pups are at Cleveland County Animal Services and have an adoption fee of $40.
A – White Husky
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services
- Phone: (704) 481-9884
This handsome white Husky is a young boy with that classic sled-dog look. If you love active, smart dogs who enjoy exercise and mental games, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
UNKNOWN – Baby Carolina Dog (Female)
- Breed: Carolina Dog
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services
- Phone: (704) 481-9884
A sweet brown Carolina Dog puppy, looking for someone to guide her as she grows. Puppies need time, training, and patience, but they reward you with a strong lifelong bond.
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Brindle Pit Bull Terrier Puppy
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with White
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services
- Phone: (704) 481-9884
This brindle-and-white Pit Bull Terrier puppy is ready to learn and grow with his new family. Early training and social time will help him become a confident, loving companion.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TYRONE – Husky/Lab Mix
- Breed: Husky / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services
- Phone: (704) 481-9884
Tyrone is a striking Husky/Lab mix with a black-and-white coat. Young and energetic, he’ll likely enjoy walks, playtime, and being part of daily family life.
👉 Meet Tyrone and apply to adopt on adoptapet
UNKNOWN – Baby Carolina Dog (Female)
- Breed: Carolina Dog
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services
- Phone: (704) 481-9884
Another brown Carolina Dog baby girl, ready to learn all about the world. With gentle guidance, she can grow into a loyal family dog.
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
UNKNOWN – Baby Carolina Dog (Male)
- Breed: Carolina Dog
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services
- Phone: (704) 481-9884
This male Carolina Dog puppy has a chocolate-brown coat and a bright future ahead. He’ll need structure, play, and lots of love as he grows.
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – English (Redtick) Coonhound
- Breed: English (Redtick) Coonhound
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services
- Phone: (704) 481-9884
This adult English (Redtick) Coonhound girl has a lovely white-and-brown coat. Hounds often enjoy sniff walks and time outdoors, then relaxing with their people.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Pointer / German Shorthaired Pointer Mix
- Breed: Pointer / German Shorthaired Pointer mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Black
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services
- Phone: (704) 481-9884
This adult Pointer mix has a classic white-and-black coat. Pointer types often enjoy active homes where they can stretch their legs and use their sharp noses.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Dachshund / Chihuahua Mix
- Breed: Dachshund / Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services
- Phone: (704) 481-9884
This small Dachshund/Chihuahua mix boy has a tan coat and a compact size that may suit many homes. Adult dogs often settle in quickly and are past the wild puppy stage.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CARAMEL – Labrador Retriever Puppy
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services
- Phone: (704) 481-9884
Caramel is a Lab puppy with a soft tan coat. Labs are known for being friendly and eager to please, and this little guy is ready to start his life with a loving family.
👉 Meet Caramel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Shelby, NC and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call Cleveland County Animal Services at (704) 481-9884 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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