Shelby has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. All of these pups are at Cleveland County Animal Services and have an adoption fee of $40.

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services

Cleveland County Animal Services Phone: (704) 481-9884

This handsome white Husky is a young boy with that classic sled-dog look. If you love active, smart dogs who enjoy exercise and mental games, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Carolina Dog

Carolina Dog Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services

Cleveland County Animal Services Phone: (704) 481-9884

A sweet brown Carolina Dog puppy, looking for someone to guide her as she grows. Puppies need time, training, and patience, but they reward you with a strong lifelong bond.

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with White

Brindle with White Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services

Cleveland County Animal Services Phone: (704) 481-9884

This brindle-and-white Pit Bull Terrier puppy is ready to learn and grow with his new family. Early training and social time will help him become a confident, loving companion.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Labrador Retriever mix

Husky / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services

Cleveland County Animal Services Phone: (704) 481-9884

Tyrone is a striking Husky/Lab mix with a black-and-white coat. Young and energetic, he’ll likely enjoy walks, playtime, and being part of daily family life.

👉 Meet Tyrone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Carolina Dog

Carolina Dog Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services

Cleveland County Animal Services Phone: (704) 481-9884

Another brown Carolina Dog baby girl, ready to learn all about the world. With gentle guidance, she can grow into a loyal family dog.

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Carolina Dog

Carolina Dog Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services

Cleveland County Animal Services Phone: (704) 481-9884

This male Carolina Dog puppy has a chocolate-brown coat and a bright future ahead. He’ll need structure, play, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: English (Redtick) Coonhound

English (Redtick) Coonhound Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services

Cleveland County Animal Services Phone: (704) 481-9884

This adult English (Redtick) Coonhound girl has a lovely white-and-brown coat. Hounds often enjoy sniff walks and time outdoors, then relaxing with their people.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pointer / German Shorthaired Pointer mix

Pointer / German Shorthaired Pointer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Black

White with Black Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services

Cleveland County Animal Services Phone: (704) 481-9884

This adult Pointer mix has a classic white-and-black coat. Pointer types often enjoy active homes where they can stretch their legs and use their sharp noses.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Chihuahua mix

Dachshund / Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services

Cleveland County Animal Services Phone: (704) 481-9884

This small Dachshund/Chihuahua mix boy has a tan coat and a compact size that may suit many homes. Adult dogs often settle in quickly and are past the wild puppy stage.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Cleveland County Animal Services

Cleveland County Animal Services Phone: (704) 481-9884

Caramel is a Lab puppy with a soft tan coat. Labs are known for being friendly and eager to please, and this little guy is ready to start his life with a loving family.

👉 Meet Caramel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Shelby, NC and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call Cleveland County Animal Services at (704) 481-9884 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.