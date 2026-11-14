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🛒 Shelby, NC Retail Hiring Now: Multiple Customer Service Roles
Shelby’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores adding to their teams. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these local customer service jobs are worth a look.
Assistant Store Manager – Citi Trends
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Shelby, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into retail leadership, helping run daily store operations, lead a team, and support hiring and training. Good fit if you have a few years of retail experience and want growth, benefits, and a clear path to move up.
Customer Service Rep – Domino’s
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Shelby, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front counter and phone role where you greet customers, take orders, handle cash, and keep things tidy. Great for someone 16+ who wants flexible hours, a fast pace, and a friendly team environment.
Selling Flex Associate – Belk
- Employer: Belk
- Location: Shelby, NC
- Type: Hourly / Flexible schedule
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers find what they need, ring up purchases, and keep the sales floor looking sharp. This role comes with big-store perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and merchandise discounts (benefits depend on role/status).
Customer Service Representative – Kimbrell’s Furniture
- Employer: Kimbrell’s Furniture
- Location: Shelby, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
In-store role focused on building relationships, helping with purchases and financing, and supporting customer accounts. Offers commission, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, training, and employee discounts, plus room to advance.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Shelby’s best customer service spots tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.