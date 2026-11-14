Shelby’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores adding to their teams. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these local customer service jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Shelby, NC

Shelby, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into retail leadership, helping run daily store operations, lead a team, and support hiring and training. Good fit if you have a few years of retail experience and want growth, benefits, and a clear path to move up.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Shelby, NC

Shelby, NC Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front counter and phone role where you greet customers, take orders, handle cash, and keep things tidy. Great for someone 16+ who wants flexible hours, a fast pace, and a friendly team environment.

Employer: Belk

Belk Location: Shelby, NC

Shelby, NC Type: Hourly / Flexible schedule

Hourly / Flexible schedule Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find what they need, ring up purchases, and keep the sales floor looking sharp. This role comes with big-store perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and merchandise discounts (benefits depend on role/status).

Employer: Kimbrell’s Furniture

Location: Shelby, NC

Shelby, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

In-store role focused on building relationships, helping with purchases and financing, and supporting customer accounts. Offers commission, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, training, and employee discounts, plus room to advance.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Shelby’s best customer service spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.