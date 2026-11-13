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Shelby
Cold Weather Shelter for Men Opens in Shelby
10 days ago
Hope & Love Rescue Mission will open a Cold Weather Emergency Shelter for Men at 706 Julius Street, Shelby, NC from December 1 to March 31, offering 30 beds for men experiencing homelessness. Check-in is daily from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM during this period to provide a warm, safe place to stay.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Cleveland County Chamber
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